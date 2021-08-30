IPL 2021: RCB wish Washington Sundar a speedy recovery after injury rules spinner out of the tournament

RCB ace tweaker Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 with a finger injury. He fractured his finger in a practice match during India's ongoing Test tour of England and had to head home immediately.

RCB's official statement following Washington Sundar's injury

Soon after the news of Washington Sundar's exit from IPL 2021 broke, RCB released an official statement saying:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement. The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket."

Washington Sundar has been a vital cog in the RCB squad for the past five years, picking 27 wickets in the process. Virat Kohli often used him in powerplays to contain runs. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also proved he was no slouch with the bat, scoring 217 runs in 42 games for RCB at an average of 14.47.

Sundar has been replaced by Bengal pacer Akash Deep. The pacer has nine first-class, 11 List A and 15 T20s to his name, picking 35, 17 and 21 wickets respectively. His stats in the shortest format are the most notable - an average of 16.85, economy rate of 6.67 and and the best figures of 4/35.

