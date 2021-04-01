IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli will be praying the Mumbai Indians players lose form" - Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has said Virat Kohli might be hoping the Indian team players in the Mumbai Indians squad lose their form in IPL 2021.

All the seven Indian players likely to be in the Mumbai Indians starting XI in IPL 2021 - Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar - represented the Virat Kohli-led side in the recently concluded series against England.

During a discussion on India News about the strength of the Mumbai Indians squad, Reetinder Sodhi observed Kohli might be hoping against hope that these players suffer a sudden loss of form in the IPL and regain it only when they join the Indian team.

"Virat Kohli will be in a very strange situation. When all these Mumbai Indians players play for India, he must be praying that they all catch form and help the Indian team win. But when the IPL starts, he will be praying that they all lose form and catch form again when they play for India," said Sodhi.

The former India all-rounder attributed the Mumbai Indians' excellent run in the IPL to the match-winning abilities of their players.

"All said and done, the Mumbai Indians team is so consistent because they have guys who can win matches on their day, whether you talk of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav is in his own periphery and Ishan Kishan has stamped his class if we talk about international cricket," added Sodhi.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan showcased their prowess on the international stage with blazing efforts in their debut knocks in the T20I series against England.

The Mumbai Indians' preparation is complete before the auction: Reetinder Sodhi

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reetinder Sodhi highlighted the Mumbai Indians' impeccable preparation as the reason behind their success.

"It is an amazing team. They are very consistent, hard working and their camps start much before the IPL. Their talent hunt program is amazing, their scouts keep looking out for players throughout the year. They go to the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments and that is why their preparation is complete before the auction," said Sodhi.

Rohit Sharma: Bumrah was found playing in one of the districts of Gujarat. We need to thank the scouts and MI for giving them a platform to showcase their talent.#CricketMeriJaan #OneFamily @ImRo45 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 19, 2019

While lauding Rohit Sharma's calm and collected leadership approach, the under-15 World Cup-winning skipper observed the Mumbai Indians are likely to have a good run in IPL 2021 as well.

"If you do your homework well, results will be good. And Rohit Sharma's captaincy is the icing on the cake. He is cool like a cucumber and the way he marshals his resources is commendable and considering the form of their players, I feel the Mumbai Indians will do very well this season," concluded Sodhi.

The Mumbai Indians will hope to become the first team to win a hat-trick of titles in the IPL while bagging their sixth trophy overall in the process.