IPL 2021: "I'm very happy he's back" - Prithvi Shaw can't wait to work with Ricky Ponting again

Prithvi Shaw has insisted he is looking forward to working with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he shares a great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Prithvi Shaw and Ricky Ponting's relationship recently came into the limelight when the latter heaped praise on the Mumbaikar. Before leaving for India, Ponting had remarked that there are few better batsmen to watch than Shaw when he's in good touch.

In an interview with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, Shaw talked up his relationship with Ponting, calling the Australian legend a 'boss' on the field and a friend off it.

"The boss is back. He is a very nice person. On the field, he is like a boss, off the field he is like a friend. I am very happy he's back. Let's see how it goes [this year]," Shaw said.

Ponting has a penchant for delivering inspiring trumpet calls before and after every IPL game. In videos released by the franchise, the 46-year-old has often been seen giving away his own Player of the Match awards as well.

When asked if he gets "Chak de! India" vibe listening to Ricky Ponting at team hurdles, Prithvi Shaw replied in the affirmative and said the Aussie's speeches even deserve the movie's peppy background music.

"Absolutely, whenever he speaks there should be that music, the Shah Rukh Khan one!" Shaw added.

Prithvi Shaw raring to perform in IPL 2021

How many runs will Prithvi Shaw score in IPL 2021?

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals fans are hoping that the 21-year-old can stand true to his coach's words in IPL 2021 and overturn last season's dismal returns (228 runs at an average of 17.54).

The right-hander is raring to go as well. He called the tournament 'energetic' and expressed his desire to perform well in the upcoming edition of the T20 competition.

"Definitely, I mean when IPL starts, the whole world is excited, so we get even more excited to play. It is, you know, this is a very energetic tournament, a lot of fun," said Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.