IPL 2021: "Right from the first match they have been making too many changes" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's constant shuffles in the playing XI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been tinkering with their squad too much which has rendered them inefficient when it comes to choosing an ideal playing XI.

The team made two changes to their playing XI for the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and are expected to make a few again after losing their first two games in the second leg.

Aakash Chopra suggested that RCB replace Tim David and Navdeep Saini with Dushmanta Chameera and Shahbaz Ahmad. The Sri Lankan player, who came in as a replacement player, is yet to make his debut, while Shahbaz Ahmad has been a handy option for the side in the first leg in sub-continent conditions in India.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"RCB should bring in Jamieson back for Wanindu Hasaranga. All said and done, this team is still about individual brilliance. Dushmanta Chameera can also be considered instead of Tim David and Navdeep Saini can make way for Shahbaz Ahmad.

"There is so much to think about because right from the first match they have been making too many changes, change has become their second name."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RCB are struggling to get going in the second leg following tame defeats to KKR and CSK. All three departments have posed a cause for concern for the team.

MI can play Chris Lynn at No.3 if needed: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also pondered over possible combinations or alterations that MI could use in their playing XI to get back to winning ways.

Given MI's vulnerability in the middle order that has arisen due to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's poor form, Aakash Chopra believes that MI can sacrifice an overseas player to bring in Chris Lynn. He added:

"Another solution, if Hardik Pandya is not available, is to bring in Chris Lynn. Lynn at No.3, Suryakumar at No.4 and use Kishan as a finisher if required. So, Adam Milne and Saurabh Tiwary out for Chris Lynn and Dhawal Kulkarni."

Also Read

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan

👉 A recap of the last game between the two teams ⚔️



Here's everything to know about tonight's clash 👇



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #RCBvMI



mumbaiindians.com/news/mi-rcb-cl… 👉 Boom's fine numbers vs RCB 💥👉 A recap of the last game between the two teams ⚔️Here's everything to know about tonight's clash 👇 👉 Boom's fine numbers vs RCB 💥

👉 A recap of the last game between the two teams ⚔️



Here's everything to know about tonight's clash 👇



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #RCBvMI



mumbaiindians.com/news/mi-rcb-cl…

MI will take on the RCB at the Dubai International Stadium later tonight with CSK and KKR taking the field in Abu Dhabi for the afternoon game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar