IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa’s “pointy beard” comment for Ravindra Jadeja leaves fans in splits 

Robin Uthappa and Ravindra Jadeja spent time together during IPL 2021, with both players part of the Chennai Super Kings squad. An interaction between the two online, where Uthappa thanked Jadeja for Instagram tips and asked him for grooming tips, has left fans amused.

Robin Uthappa took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for Ravindra Jadeja, and the all-rounder was quick to respond to the batsman’s comments. CSK recently shared the interaction on their official account.

Robin Uthappa shared a picture from a CSK net session, with the batsman seen in deep conversation with Ravindra Jadeja. Uthappa admitted it's always a delight to see Jadeja on the field, lauding the all-rounder's amazing athleticism.

The 35-year-old also thanked Jadeja for giving him Instagram tips, promising to catch up with him soon. Uthappa also asked for advice on how to maintain a pointy beard as Jadeja, sharing a slew of beard-related hashtags with the picture.

Ravindra Jadeja was quick to respond to the post, thanking Robin Uthappa for his kind words. The all-rounder admitted the hashtags on Uthappa’s post left him impressed.

Sharing the online interaction, CSK titled the picture - “Jaadu-Gram classes 101!” Several fans were amused by the interaction, claiming Ravindra Jadeja is a treat to follow on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja is very active on social media

The all-rounder often keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts on social media. Ravindra Jadeja regularly shares snippets from his life online to keep in touch with his followers.

Jadeja recently began preparations for the England tour, posting a clip from his home gym on social media. The all-rounder will have a huge role to play in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18. If picked for the summit clash, it will be Ravindra Jadeja’s first Test since the iconic Sydney Test at the start of the year.

In these tough times, we have a responsibility on our hands to keep ourselves safe. Wear a mask #StaySafe #StayHome! pic.twitter.com/MM790AczAO — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 29, 2021