IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma keeps himself busy with his workout routine in quarantine

Mumbai Indians recently gave an update on skipper Rohit Sharma's training routine following his arrival in the UAE ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The opening batsman arrived in Abu Dhabi from England two days back and is currently in isolation with his family.

The Mumbai-based franchise gave a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's workout routine during his quarantine, sharing a couple of snaps on their official Instagram handle.

Rohit can be seen cycling in the pictures to keep himself fit. He also posed for the camera from a distance in his workout gear. Mumbai Indians shared the post and captioned it:

Soon after completing his quarantine, Rohit Sharma will join the rest of the MI contingent. He will then be back on the field on September 19 to lead Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the second phase of IPL 2021.

It is not going to be Fab 4 anymore, it will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be a part of it: Aakash Chopra

The quartet of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are widely recognized as the fab four of this generation due to their phenomenal batsmanship over the past decade in all formats of the game.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma would soon join the aforementioned group of players on the back of his exceptional Test performances over the last two years.

In this regard, Chopra said:

"I feel you should change the Fab 4 to Fab 5, Rohit Sharma's name is going to be included if it is not already there because there is no competition for him in white-ball cricket and the way he is playing in red-ball cricket, he has tasted blood."

"He enjoys leaving or defending the ball and playing shots is in his DNA. So, bowlers beware, it is not going to be Fab 4 anymore, it will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be a part of it," added Aakash Chopra.

2021 Test Series - ENG Toured IND

Most runs for Eng - Joe Root

Most runs for Ind - Rohit Sharma



2021 Test Series - IND Toured ENG

Most runs for Eng - Joe Root

Most runs for Ind - Rohit Sharma#INDvsENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Rohit Sharma finished the England series as the top run-scorer for India. He scored 368 runs across four Tests at an average of 52.57, including two half-centuries and a century. Only Joe Root (564) scored more runs in the series.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava