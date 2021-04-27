IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Scott Kuggeleijn as Kane Richardson's replacement

Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for Kane Richardson.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Kiwi pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, who was part of the Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble as a reserve player, has moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore's bubble.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson played one match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 before deciding to return home.

Along with Richardson, Adam Zampa also pulled out of the competition. However, there is no update on Zampa's replacement yet.

Scott Kuggeleijn - who has been part of the #IPL2021 bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians - moves to RCB as a replacement for Kane Richardson pic.twitter.com/EJ35bx8IkH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 27, 2021

Scott Kuggeleijn is a right-arm fast bowler who joined the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 as Lungi Ngidi's replacement.

The Super Kings included him in their playing XI for two games, where he picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.88.

Kuggeleijn has represented the New Zealand cricket team in two ODIs and 16 T20Is. He has five wickets to his name in the 50-overs format, while in T20Is, he has taken 13 wickets for his country. His best figures in the shortest form of the game at the international level are 3/27.

Scott Kuggeleijn could be a decent back-up option for Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Sams in IPL 2021

Advertisement

Kyle Jamieson in action during RCB's IPL 2021 match against CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently playing against the Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Bangalore-based franchise have two overseas fast bowlers in their playing XI - Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Sams.

With Scott Kuggeleijn set to join the RCB squad soon, he will give more options to the team management in the pace bowling department.

The Kiwi player has played in the IPL before, and he was with the Mumbai Indians for quite some time. Hence, the Royal Challengers could include him in the playing XI if Jamieson or Sams are unavailable or out of form.

New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn was roped in by @mipaltan as a reserve bowler.



He will now be available to play for @RCBTweets during the remainder of the tournament.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gFG8LrMve5 — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) April 27, 2021