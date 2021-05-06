IPL 2021: "Prithvi Shaw is the young Indian batsman who has impressed me the most" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has said that Prithvi Shaw has been the most impressive young Indian batsman in IPL 2021.

Shaw has smashed 308 runs at an impressive average of 38.5 and an excellent strike rate of 166.48 in eight matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021 before the tournament got indefinitely postponed because of a spate of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim observed that Prithvi Shaw's contributions, along with that of Shikhar Dhawan, helped take the IPL 2020 finalists to the top of the points table this season.

"If we talk about one player, Prithvi Shaw is the young Indian batsman who impressed me the most because we have seen a brilliant turnaround. The impactful knocks Prithvi Shaw has played along with Shikhar Dhawan, because of that only Delhi Capitals are in such a strong situation," said Karim.

The former India wicketkeeper lauded Prithvi Shaw for the hard yards he has put in to improve his game.

"Prithvi Shaw has contributed in every match, and the biggest thing is that the consistency we have seen in his batting is the result of hard work and his strong temperament, and it shows how much effort the youngster has put in to come back in good form," added Karim.

Prithvi Shaw worked on his technique under Pravin Amre after a disastrous tour of Australia, where he looked completely out of sorts.

DC Management ➕ Pravin Amre 🤝🏼 Prithvi Shaw 💙



The #ShawStopper is back to his sublime best and @pravin__amre shares how DC pitched in to provide the right infrastructure to our talented opener, to ensure the turnaround🔥



Read more: https://t.co/TYBZD4WygN#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/JlvkanJduV — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) February 26, 2021

"Prithvi Shaw has worked a lot on his fitness" - Saba Karim

Prithvi Shaw smashed six fours in the first over of the innings against KKR. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Saba Karim pointed out that Prithvi Shaw has also worked on the fitness front apart from fixing his technical deficiencies.

"One more thing is that he has worked a lot on his fitness. When he was left out of the national team after the Australia tour, he was extremely dejected, but he did not lose hope. He worked with the coach on his temperament and technique," said Karim.

The recently appointed head of talent search for the Delhi Capitals concluded by saying that Prithvi Shaw's exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the IPL held him in good stead.

"The way he batted in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, captained the team and helped his team win, it shows how strong-willed he is as a player. He has always been a talented player, but this comeback will help him in his cricket career, and Indian cricket is also going to gain a lot from that," concluded Karim.

Prithvi Shaw blasted 827 runs, the most by a player in a Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, as he led Mumbai to the title. He scored his runs at an extraordinary average of 165.4 and an outstanding strike rate of 138.29.

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare 2021:



105*(89)

34(38)

227*(152)

36(30)

2(5)

185*(123) in Quarter-Final

165(122) in Semi-Final

73(39) in Final



827 runs from 8 matches innings including 1 double hundred, 3 hundreds and 1 fifty. What an incredible season for Mumbai Captain. pic.twitter.com/9CnMVNOCYW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

With his sizzling exploits after the lows Down Under, Prithvi Shaw is making a compelling case for a return to the Indian team.