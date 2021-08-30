IPL 2021: Saint Lucia cricketer Johnnel Eugene links up with PBKS as net bowler for the UAE leg

Punjab Kings have added Saint Lucia cricketer Johnnel Eugene as a net bowler for the UAE leg ahead of the IPL 2021 restart in September. The news was confirmed by The Voice.

Speaking of his upcoming IPL stint, the pacer said he was keen to show his skills. "With this opportunity, I believe I can showcase my talent, represent my family and my country by pursuing my career at an international level."

The publication added that Eugene was awarded the title of St.Lucia's junior cricketer in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. He was seen in action in the Windward Island Volcanoes intra-squad games in 2020.

PBKS run in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a rather inconsistent run in IPL 2021 despite some of their players putting up impressive performances.

They are currently sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins from eight games and will look to make a climb when the IPL resumes in the UAE on September 19.

While the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami sizzled for the side, there were a few players who looked promising, while some expected names failed to make an impact.

Punjab play their first game on September 21 against the Rajasthan Royals. The side has landed in the UAE and the players will have to undergo a six-day mandatory hotel quarantine before they begin training for IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, their skipper KL Rahul is in England as part of India’s squad for the Test series. He will join the squad following the conclusion of the England series.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from the weekends, there will be double-headers on September 28, October 7 and October 8.

