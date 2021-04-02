Sam Billings admits that seeing Rishabh Pant bat for the first time left him awestruck

Sam Billings was all praise for his new Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2021. The Englishman recounted how he felt Pant was the greatest youngster he had ever seen after witnessing him bat for the first time.

Sam Billings was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore this year, with Rishabh Pant set to lead the franchise in Shreyas Iyer’s absence this season.

This will be Billings’ second stint with the Delhi outfit. In a media release, the Englishman recalled an instance featuring Rishabh Pant from the duo’s younger days.

“I remember the first time I saw Rishabh play. We had a middle practice, and he was hitting bowlers like Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and a lot of other bowlers everywhere. Then I asked Rahul Dravid (then Delhi’s mentor), ‘Who is this guy?’ and now we all know who Rishabh Pant is,” shared Billings.

Rishabh Pant has carved a niche for himself over the past few months, becoming one of the most exciting prospects in international cricket. His gutsy displays have single-handedly guided India to wins, with Pant’s electric batting style enthralling fans.

Sam Billings is happy to see Rishabh Pant progress in his career, revealing how he predicted the 23-year-old’s meteoric rise.

“I actually said back then that he is probably the best young player I have ever seen. We have seen what he does on a regular basis in the India shirt and also in the Delhi shirt. I am really happy for him and he will go from strength to strength,” said Billings

Sam Billings excited to play for Delhi Capitals

Sam Billings began his IPL journey with the Delhi outfit, before moving to the Chennai Super Kings. Having reached the final last year, Delhi Capitals start this season as one of the favorites for the title.

Looking ahead to the league, Billings hopes to help the Capitals win their first IPL crown this year.

“I love the IPL. It is one of the best competitions in the world and the buzz around the IPL is something that you can’t get anywhere else in the world. I am looking forward to playing in the tournament again. My game has improved a lot since I last played for Delhi. Hopefully, we can kick on as a group and win the competition this year," concluded Sam Billings.

Sam Billings comes into IPL 2021 after a stunning 2020, where he had some outstanding performances with the England white-ball side. He will compete with players like Shimron Hetmyer and Steve Smith for the foreign batsman slot. The 29-year-old will hope to make the most of the opportunity this season.