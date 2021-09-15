IPL 2021: Sam Curran lands in the UAE for tournament's second phase

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has landed in the UAE to participate in the second phase of IPL 2021, scheduled to commence on September 19.

Curran was recently part of the England squad that played India in a five-Test series, which came to a premature end due to COVID-19 scare in the visitors' camp. After spending a couple of days with the family, Sam Curran has now joined the bio-bubble in the UAE.

CSK welcomed the English all-rounder by posting a picture of him upon his arrival, captioning the image:

"#KadaikuttySingam is Home."

Sam Curran will now undergo six days of mandatory quarantine at the hotel before joining the CSK squad. The youngster is likely to miss the franchise's first encounter in the second phase against defending champions Mumbai Indians, to be played on September 19 in Dubai.

The Super Kings are currently placed second in the points table behind Delhi Capitals with 10 points from seven games.

Sam Curran to play a pivotal role in CSK's success in the UAE

Sam Curran is expected to play a crucial role as MS Dhoni & Co look to conquer the IPL title for the fourth time. Curran had an outstanding stint in India, where he picked up nine wickets and scored 52 runs from seven games. The English all-rounder will hope to continue in the same vein.

Also Read

The 23-year-old's ability to contribute in all departments makes him Dhoni's go-to player. Sam Curran had an impressive outing in the IPL in UAE last year. He scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 131.91 and also chipped in with 13 wickets.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava