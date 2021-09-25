Sanjay Manjrekar picks Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Warner as future RCB captains after Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar believes AB de Villiers would not be the right successor to Virat Kohli as the RCB captain as he is already in the twilight of his career.

The first contender that Manjrekar picked was Kieron Pollard, who has led the Mumbai Indians and is also the current West Indies skipper. The other two names that Manjrekar feels will go into the auction and will be RCB captaincy prospects are Suryakumar Yadav and David Warner.

Here's what he had to say in a video on ESPNCricinfo:

"How many years could you get out of AB de Villiers as the captain? So I would like to have someone who has at least three years to offer. Pollard is one guy who has the leadership qualities. Suryakumar Yadav and David Warner are my three contenders."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Dale Steyn picks KL Rahul as future RCB captain

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn agreed with Sanjay Manjrekar that De Villiers would not be a smart captaincy choice. He feels a young Indian leader would be the right way to go for RCB.

Also Read

Steyn reckons RCB could go all out for KL Rahul in next year's auction. Rahul has been captaining the Punjab franchise for two seasons but has not produced the results expected. However, he has played for RCB before and will be well-versed with the brand of cricket that they play.

"I don't think AB de Villiers is the right way to go. I think he is a phenomenal player. But he is at the end of his career. I think he is a great leader. But if RCB are going to look at a long-term contender as captain, they should be looking within their own borders. It's KL Rahul. I just have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore," Steyn concluded.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee