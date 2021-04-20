IPL 2021: Sanju Samson explains why Shivam Dube bats ahead of David Miller for RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson defended the decision to bat all-rounder Shivam Dube ahead of David Miller after the side’s loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Calling him a good player against pace and spin, Sanju Samson has backed the Mumbai-based all-rounder to come good with the bat for the remainder of the tournament. He also stated that David Miller’s skills are more suited as a finisher.

David Miller’s 43-ball 62 in their chase against DC won RR their only game this season. Despite the southpaw’s good form, he batted at No.5, below Shivam Dube, who has disappointed so far. Batting at No.4 in all three games this season, Shivam Dube has managed just 42 runs at 14, striking at just 100.

During RR’s chase of 189 on Monday, Shivam Dube fell for a 20-ball 17. Replying to a question on the RR batting-order from Sportskeeda in the post-match press conference, Sanju Samson said:

“Our batting line-up is nicely set up. Shivam Dube is someone who can play both - pace and spin well. Therefore, No.4 suits him. It depends on conditions as well. If the wicket is good, he can strike really well. He did well in domestic cricket and is looking good. We expect a lot of runs from him in the coming matches.

“David Miller is one of the best finishers in the world, and therefore, we will like him to finish games by batting at No.5.”

Shivam Dube hasn’t really set the IPL alight

Batting at No.4 gives Shivam Dube ample opportunity to make it count. He plays his domestic cricket for Mumbai and boasts enviable numbers in First-Class and List A cricket. However, into his third IPL season, the 27-year-old hasn’t set the stage alight.

Shivam Dube's been paid the big bucks to take on the bowlers and go big.



He's looked all at sea last season and in the few matches so far. Especially given that he's batting on his home ground.



Really poor application. Needs to be benched IMO.#IPL2021 #CSKvsRR — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 19, 2021

In 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked him for a massive INR 5 crore. He played two seasons for them before the Royals got him for INR 4.4 crore. He has 211 runs from his 18 IPL matches at 16.23, striking at 117.2. Even with the ball, he has only four wickets to his name, and his economy rate reads 8.65.

Fast-tracked into the Indian side, the all-rounder, who played 13 T20Is and an ODI, hasn’t made a mark in international cricket either.

With Sanju Samson having complete faith in him, IPL 2021 stands as a good platform for him to make it count and prove the investments in him.