IPL 2021: “Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia can be outstanding performers in international cricket” – Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketers Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia have the potential to be stars in international cricket. The RR Director of Cricket stated that the duo have the right skill-set and cricketing sense and have progressed well.

The Royals, who finished last in IPL 2020, will play their first game of the IPL 2021 edition against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday.

In a virtual press conference, Kumar Sangakkara emphasized on the importance of understanding the proper process to reach an ambition.

“Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being (India) regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage. They have an amazing ability, great cricketing sense, and both of them over the years have really progressed.

“Sanju has been a young batting superstar in the Indian scene for a long time, but the real key is to understand that there is a process to achieve that ambition and to take it to match by match. Each innings you play in the IPL, the focus should be on that. It is important that both Samson and Rahul have the trust of the team,” said Kumar Sangakkara, who has played in the IPL for Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals have let go of Steve Smith and will be led by Sanju Samson in IPL.

RR’s match-winners aren’t just England specific: Kumar Sangakkara

In Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the Royals have three of the best England players. There’s a notion that the team’s success revolves around the English players.

With Archer having undergone surgery and being unavailable, RR stare at a stiff situation. However, Kumar Sangakkara dismissed those notions.

“We have a lot of match-winners, not just English specific. With Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, and our fast bowlers, and the key is to have different players who can do something special on the day. If it’s a different player each time, then that’s even better. Everyone is looking forward to starting the tournament,” added Kumar Sangakkara.

Under the leadership of Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals were the first champions of the IPL in 2008. The side hasn’t seen enough success since.