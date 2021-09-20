IPL 2021: "Saurabh Tiwary has the talent, but needs to focus on diet"- Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim gave his views on Mumbai Indians star Saurabh Tiwary's performance in the IPL 2021 match against the Chennai Super Kings. Tiwary was the top-scorer for the Mumbai Indians, scoring an unbeaten 50* off 40 balls.

Speaking on Khelneeti YouTube channel, Saba Karim opined that Saurabh Tiwary has the talent but his fitness was not up to the mark. The former wicketkeeper-batter said:

"We haven't seen any changes. I feel bad because Saurabh Tiwary has the talent. We have seen it since the day he started playing. Yesterday also we saw how talented he is. But in the end, you need to focus on your diet and improve fitness levels as well."

Saurabh Tiwary got an opportunity to play for the Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were unavailable for the match.

Both players had a niggle, and the team management decided to rest them for the fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

If you aim to become an international cricketer, you will have to work very hard: Saba Karim on Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary hit five fours in his innings yesterday. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Saurabh Tiwary came out to bat in the sixth over and batted until the end of the innings. He held one end and registered his first half-century of the season, smashing five boundaries.

Saba Karim believes Tiwary can survive in the T20 arena at his current fitness level, but he will have to focus on his physique if he aims to represent India one day.

"You can play T20 cricket, but if you aim to become an international cricketer then you will have to work very hard. It feels unfortunate, but it is good to see him playing for the Mumbai Indians. He played a decent knock yesterday," Saba Karim concluded.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23. It will be interesting to see if Saurabh Tiwary retains his place in the playing XI.

