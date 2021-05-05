IPL 2021: "I did not have a lot of confidence in CSK, to be perfectly honest" - Scott Styris

Scott Styris has acknowledged that he did not expect the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be amongst the top teams in IPL 2021.

CSK did not have a great IPL 2020, where they eventually finished seventh and were the first team to be knocked out of the race for a playoff spot. However, they bounced back brilliantly this year and were placed second on the points table when the league was suspended.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Scott Styris picked CSK's revival as his standout moment of IPL 2021 and admitted it took him by surprise.

"The resurgence of CSK after last year proved that it was just a blip. I did not have a lot of confidence in them, to be perfectly honest. But they are an intelligent franchise and they made some smart decisions," said Styris.

The former New Zealand all-rounder lauded the CSK management's decision to elevate Moeen Ali in the batting order ahead of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

"They dropped Raina and Rayudu down a spot, I know Raina wasn't there last year but he has been a key at No.3 for them. As they are getting older and playing a little less cricket, they made that decision," added Styris.

With Raina and Rayudu coming into the IPL with limited cricket behind them, it was certainly a prudent move to send Moeen Ali at No. 3. The England all-rounder made the best use of the opportunity and gave much-needed momentum to the CSK innings.

"The CSK middle order was suspect last year" - Scott Styris

Moeen Ali is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

While terming Moeen Ali as one of the smartest acquisitions at the IPL 2021 auction, Scott Styris pointed out CSK addressed some of the middle-order woes of last year.

"The smartest buy arguably in the auction as well with Moeen Ali to come in and play so well at No.3. That middle order was suspect last year and I think was the reason they weren't able to make the playoffs for the first time," said Styris.

The former CSK player concluded by stating that the franchise intended to get the better of the opposition through their batting might.

"They solidified it and assured it up and then they just made the decision to out-bat everybody in this tournament and that's the reason for their winning and comeback," signed off Styris.

The plethora of all-rounders in the CSK team gave the top-order batsmen the freedom to bat aggressively right from the outset. This was in sharp contrast to last year, when the suspect form of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle order and Shane Watson at the top of the order set them back.

Importance of batting depth. You can afford to lose 3-5 wickets by the 12th over. Good change in approach from CSK. I never expected this at all. Intent Machines.



End of 12 overs



98 for 3 to 188/7

116 for 4 to 218/4

112 for 3 to 188/9

97 for 1 to 191/4

115/0 to 220/3 https://t.co/x4wLvC1vfC — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) May 1, 2021