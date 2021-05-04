IPL 2021: "I could never understand any of the criticism that came Ravindra Jadeja's way" - Scott Styris

Scott Styris has said that he could not fathom the criticism that was directed at Ravindra Jadeja in the past.

Ravindra Jadeja has dished out some standout performances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The star all-rounder averages 131.00 with the bat and has taken six wickets at an excellent economy of 6.70. This is apart from his electric fielding that has resulted in some stunning catches and run-outs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Scott Styris lauded Ravindra Jadeja's supreme skills in all departments of the game.

"I can tell you from a foreigner's perspective, I could never understand any of the criticism that came his [Ravindra Jadeja's] way. He is a terrific cricketer, he can do absolutely everything at the top highest level," said Styris.

The former New Zealand all-rounder rated Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder in the world alongside Glenn Maxwell and picked the former's ability to effect run-outs as his biggest asset.

"I love his fielding ability. Along with, say a Glenn Maxwell, I think he is probably the best fielder in the world at the moment. And you always separate yourself from your ability to throw the stumps down and effect those run-outs. I think that's where he is better than everybody else," added Styris.

Ravindra Jadeja's rocket arm and the unwavering accuracy of his throws have drawn plaudits from one and all. His run-out of Steve Smith in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of the highlights of the series, and his direct throws have accounted for the likes of KL Rahul and Dan Christian in IPL 2021.

Rocket🚀 Arm @imjadeja hits🎯and KL Rahul is run out.

This is the 22nd time that Jadeja has effected a run-out, the most by any player in #VIVOIPLhttps://t.co/P8VzT4XXbb #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/gBUmqoVbw9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021

I am glad CSK moved Ravindra Jadeja up the order: Scott Styris

Ravindra Jadeja batted ahead of MS Dhoni and Sam Curran in most of the matches [P/C: iplt20.com]

Scott Styris expressed delight at Ravindra Jadeja being promoted in the batting order by CSK in IPL 2021. He pointed out that the Saurashtra all-rounder has the ability to build an innings and play the finisher's role as well.

"I have been calling it since last year. I thought CSK needed to move him up the order and I am glad it happened this year because he is just that good. He has the ability to be a genuine batsman and then use that power at the end to close games, like a Pollard, like a Hardik Pandya, like an AB de Villiers," said Styris.

Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 131 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 131.00 and an excellent strike rate of 161.72 in IPL 2021. He almost decimated RCB with his all-round performance, as he smashed an unbeaten 62 off 28 deliveries, scalped three wickets for just 13 runs and ran out Dan Christian.

