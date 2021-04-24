IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur recalls Sachin Tendulkar's advice that has helped him a lot

Shardul Thakur has been one of the top talents to emerge from Mumbai. The pace-bowling all-rounder has performed well for the Indian cricket team, and has been an important part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Thakur once shared the Mumbai dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar. On the Little Master's 48th birthday, Shardul recalled how Tendulkar once advised him to keep working hard even when he was not playing any matches.

"I think it was just before our Ranji Trophy final or maybe we won the Ranji Trophy final and we came back fresh for another season. I was discussing something with Sachin Paaji. He was explaining to me the lines and he just went into flashback and he told me that you don't remember I had told you about certain line and length and certain skillsets, so keep doing that. He said whenever you find time, apart from your match practice, keep practicing, keep working hard. I think it has helped a lot," Shardul Thakur recalled in a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle.

Master's guidance can never go wrong! Shardul recollects his Dhool memory of Sachin on the legends b'day!#HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/qNX9EH7IAQ — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2021

Shardul Thakur has worked hard on his game and has become one of the country's top fast bowlers. He has played in all three formats of international cricket and has over 50 wickets to his name.

Shardul Thakur has taken three wickets in IPL 2021 so far

Shardul Thakur has been a bit expensive with the ball this year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shardul Thakur has played four matches for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 11.27. His best figures in the competition are 2/53.

While Thakur's numbers do not seem up to the mark, fans should note that the Chennai Super Kings have played all their matches at Wankhede Stadium. The pitch on this ground assists the batsmen, which is why Shardul's economy rate is very high.

Most by a bowler in #IPL2021

Dots: 56 - Trent Boult

1s: 52 - Rahul Chahar

2s: 11 - Mustafizur Rahman

3s: 2 - Prasidh Krishna

4s: 23 - Shardul Thakur

5s: 1 - P Krishna

6s: 9 - Sam Curran

wides: 10 - S Thakur

no balls: 3 - Jasprit Bumrah/P Krishna/Harshal Patel#IPL #IPLT20 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 24, 2021

Thakur will next be in action tomorrow afternoon when the Chennai Super Kings lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.