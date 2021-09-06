IPL 2021: "I think we are in contention to qualify for the playoffs" - Shubman Gill confident of KKR's improved performance

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill is confident his team will stage a turnaround in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. In a video shared by the franchise, the talented batter shared his confidence for the remaining matches of the season. The 21-year-old opined that Eoin Morgan and co. are still in contention to finish in the top four. He sounded optimistic about his side registering a winning streak in the UAE.

"We are in contention to finish in the top 4 and qualify. We hope that we win all our remaining matches from here and then qualify. You never know what will happen once you are in the playoffs."

Sharing his views on the final leg of IPL 2021, the star batter mentioned KKR can still power their way back. He wants them to take a cue from what they have done in the past, while also enjoying their game.

"If we keep doing what we have done in past years and enjoy then it's not possible that we do not do well and qualify."

Shubman Gill's stats in IPL 2021

The opening batsman has carved a niche for himself in Kolkata's star-studded batting line-up with impactful performances in recent years. However, many believe he has not been able to justify his potential in the latest season of the flagship T20 tournament.

The right-hander managed to score just 132 runs from 7 matches in the first leg of IPL 2021. His underwhelming strike rate of 117.85 was a major concern for the Eoin Morgan-led side. Giill failed to provide them with a blistering start at the top of the order.

KKR have an uphill task ahead

The two-time champions are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. They have visibly struggled to win matches this year. It remains to be seen if they can change their fortunes around after an extended break.

KKR started off their campaign with a thumping 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they failed to capitalize on the momentum in subsequent fixtures. With just 2 wins to their name from 7 games, KKR have a number of boxes to tick ahead of their upcoming matches.

KKR will next be seen in action on September 20 when they take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Diptanil Roy