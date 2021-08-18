IPL 2021: Shubman Gill expected to play for KKR in UAE leg of the tournament

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Shubman Gill is expected to be fit for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. As per a Cricbuzz report, the Punjab batsman is undergoing his rehab at the NCA in Bangalore and is likely to be released well in time for the IPL.

Following the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England, Gill flew home after suffering an injury to his left shin. Speaking about the opener's participation in the league, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said:

"We are quite hopeful that he will be available for the IPL."

The report added that NCA staff are making Gill work on an Alter G machine - an anti-gravity treadmill that reduces the user's body weight while running.

An informed source told the site:

"He is not feeling pain. Gradually his workload will increase - from slow jogging to running twice-thrice a week. We're confident he will be fine by the IPL which is anyway a month away."

It added that Gill was responding well to the treatment. KKR are planning to leave for Abu Dhabi by August 27. While Gill may not be ready to leave with the side this month, he is likely to join his IPL teammates in the first week of September.

KKR's run in first phase of IPL 2021

KKR endured a horrid run in the first half of IPL 2021, recording just two wins from seven matches. They are currently seventh in the points table heading into the UAE leg. KKR will need to win most of their remaining games and hope some of the other results go their way if they are to make the playoffs.

The side will be hoping for Gill to fire in the second half of the season. Gill managed just 132 runs from seven matches at the top of the order at an average of 30.60.

In related news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on July 25. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season and the first of the UAE leg. Twenty-nine games took place during the first phase of the tournament in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The United Arab Emirates will host the remaining fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah serving as the three venues. KKR will play their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra