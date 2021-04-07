IPL 2021: Shubman Gill practices the switch hit in the KKR nets 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill is working hard to improve his T20 skills ahead of IPL 2021. The franchise has shared a picture of him practicing a switch hit in the nets.

Shubman Gill scored 440 runs in 14 games last season. He managed three fifties. However, his strike rate of 117.96 was a cause for concern.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, KKR posted pictures of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill during practice. The latter was captured in action, getting ready to play the switch hit. The franchise shared the pictures with the caption:

“Switching it up. #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021.”

KKR will begin their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Last year, they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot. They finished on 14 points, equal to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but lost out due to an inferior run rate.

Ahead of IPL 2021, KKR purchased Shakib Al Hasan for INR 3.2 crore and Harbhajan Singh for INR 2 crore.

Shubman Gill shut down a troll over "tuk tuk" comment

Shubman Gill recently hit back at a social media user who claimed he was chosen in the Test side on the basis of his slow batting in the IPL last season.

The user commented:

“Just image, based on IPL performance Gill was given a slot in the Test team (not T20). This only goes to show how much tuk tuk he did last szn.”

Replying to the troll, Shubman Gill commented:

"I am right where i want to be Mr. NOBODY."

"Tuk tuk" basically means to be very defensive while batting.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in Australia and was one of the stars of India’s historic triumph Down Under. In seven Tests so far, he has 378 runs to his name at an average of 34.36 with three fifties. He has also played three ODIs.

In the IPL, Shubman Gill has 939 runs to his name from 41 matches at a strike rate of 125.20. He was purchased by KKR ahead of IPL 2018.