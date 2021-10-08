IPL 2021: Shubman Gill taunts KKR teammate Rahul Tripathi for his rolling catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone at Sharjah

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill teased his teammate Rahul Tripathi in a playful manner after their comprehensive victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah.

During the chase, Rahul Tripathi took a wonderful catch in the outfield to dismiss Liam Livingstone, giving KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson his first wicket of the night.

After finishing the catch, Rahul Tripathi rolled over the ground multiple times in the follow-up. Shubman Gill caught the attention of this incident and used it as fodder material to tease his KKR team-mate after the match ended.

Speaking on iplt20.com, Shubman Gill referenced the catch and asked Rahul Tripathi:

"The catch that you caught, you purposefully stopped to take that phone? After the catch, you rolled twice thrice, was that purposefully?"

Rahul Tripathi then replied that he could not slide as the outfield at Sharjah was heavy, so he rolled over multiple times during the follow-through.

It was a crucial catch in the context of the game as Liam Livingstone was an ultra-aggressive batter capable of winning the match single-handedly for his side. On a serious note, Gill acknowledged this fact in the end and appreciated Tripathi for taking a good catch.

I wish I had batted the entire 20 overs: KKR's Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill opened up that he was disappointed to get out after looking in good touch against RR on a tricky Sharjah track. In the first innings, Gill played a mature and match-defining knock of 56 from 44 balls to set a good platform for his KKR in a must-win game. During his conversation with Tripathi, Gill reflected on his knock and said:

"Sharjah wicket has been tricky to bat on. Especially when you are batting first, you don't know what total is good for the wicket. But I think the key for us was not to lose too many wickets in the first six-seven overs, and thankfully, we didn't. Obviously, we did not get off to a flier but that not losing many wickets in the top helped us in the middle overs. I was gutted when I got out. I wish I had batted the entire 20 overs."

Courtesy of a massive win against the Rajasthan Royals, KKR are now in a very strong position to advance to the playoffs as their net run rate is superior to that of their peers.

