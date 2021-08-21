IPL 2021: Simon Katich steps down as RCB coach citing personal reasons 

Former Aussie batter Simon Katich has stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), citing personal reasons.

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations, will step in for Katich for the remainder of the season. Incidentally, Katich, who played 56 Tests and 46 ODIs for Australia, is celebrating his 46th birthday today.

The second half of IPL 2021 is set to get underway from September 19 in the UAE. Katich’s decision to step down comes on a day when there have been major developments in the RCB camp.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊@CoachHesson takes over as head coach for the remainder of #IPL2021 after Simon Katich made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/MQ8ErjqMZI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has enjoyed tremendous success in international cricket of late, has been roped in by RCB. He comes in for Aussie spinner Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for the second half of IPL 2021.

RCB have also signed Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and Singapore all-rounder Tim David for the second half of IPL 2021. Finn Allen, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Scott Kuggeleijn are among the players who will be unavailable for RCB.

Meanwhile, the official website of RCB informed that the Indian players, support staff and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on August 21. The contingent will undergo seven days of quarantine and COVID tests for three days during the period.

The RCB members will then depart for the UAE via a chartered flight from Bengaluru on August 29. The other international players and staff members will start assembling in the UAE from August 29 onwards.

The contingent will have another six days of quarantine in the UAE.

We have made changes pertaining to the situation: RCB's Director of Cricket Operations

Speaking about the changes made to the RCB squad, Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket Operations) said that the modifications were made keeping the situation in mind. He was quoted as saying:

"We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation. We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time in the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

RCB will be seen in action in the second half of IPL 2021 from September 20 when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

