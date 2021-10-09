IPL 2021: 'Skill + Belief + Intimidation'- Aakash Chopra decodes the evolution of Ravindra Jadeja- the white-ball batter

Aakash Chopra has hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s resurgence as a limited-overs batter in the past 24 months. The former Indian batsman believes a combination of skill, confidence in his ability and intimidation is the reason behind it.

The transformation of Jadeja into a marquee finisher has been one of the major talking points in the IPL over the past two seasons. The Saurashtra all-rounder has successfully taken over the mantle of providing the final overs flourish from MS Dhoni. Fans have seen him do the same on multiple occasions this season.

Analyzing Jadeja’s meteoric rise as an elite white-ball batter in his column for Cricinfo, Chopra wrote:

"Batting in limited-overs cricket is about the right combination of skills, belief and intimidation. Jadeja's performances with the bat in the last couple of years indicate that he now has all three."

"He has always had the skills to bat, but to convert shot-making skills into consistent run-scoring can be a tricky proposition for someone who bats lower down the order. For lower-order batters, run-scoring has a lot to do with understanding the game situation. It took some time for Jadeja to get properly acquainted with the demands of the role in that respect,’’ he added.

In 11 innings this season, Jadeja has smashed 237 runs at a strike rate of 145.51. His numbers in the final over of the innings are mind boggling. The southpaw faced 38 balls in the 20th over of the innings in the league stage, scoring 80 runs at a strike rate of 210.52.

'He's happy to knock the ball around for singles before setting himself up for an assault'- Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been sensational with the bat over the past two seasons

Jadeja has always had the skills as a batter. But for a long period of time in the international arena, it always seemed like he lacked the belief in his abilities.

Chopra believes the unwavering belief is starting to reflect in Jadeja’s batting over the past two IPL seasons.

He wrote-

"You will only wait for the right opportunity if you have an unwavering belief that you can make the most of it when that opportunity presents itself. Jadeja's approach to batting has started reflecting this belief.’’

"There's something to be said for allowing yourself a couple of deliveries at the start of an innings to get your eye in as a batter, no matter how dire the situation is - the chances you can make up for those two deliveries that produced only singles are much higher if you're still around later and in a position to capitalise."

"The key to batting in the final overs is to give yourself a ball or two at least, but that can only happen if you have immense belief in your skills. We see Jadeja do that regularly now. He's happy to knock the ball around for singles before setting himself up for an assault.’’

One of the hallmarks of a great finisher in white-ball cricket is the intimidation that they inflict on the mind of the bowler.Even if they end up facing a few dot balls, the bowler is still wary of the impending onslaught. According to Chopra, Jadeja has managed to do the same with bowlers in recent times.

He wrote:

"The last bit of finishing in white-ball cricket is intimidation, which takes serious and consistent effort on the batter's part. If you have done it a fair few times, the bowlers start spending a lot longer in team meetings, going over hours of footage to see how and where you hit big shots, and, of course, plotting your dismissal. But little do people realise that this practice could also have an adverse affect on the bowler's psyche, for it helps sow the seed of fear."

"All it takes is one good shot from the much-studied batter against a bowler who is erring under pressure. Jadeja is fast building that reputation too."

1 in 100 @NipBackers Ravindra Jadeja's last 8 innings in IPL when he came to bat in the 17th over or after:32*(15) v RR

22(8) v KKR

6*(1) v KKR

31*(11) v KKR

33*(13) v DC

25*(10) v SRH

7(6) v RCB

Both CSK and Team India will hope that Jadeja carries his form in the playoffs and the upcoming T20 WC as he remains vital to the fortunes of both sides.'

