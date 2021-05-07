IPL 2021: SLC keen to host remainder of the IPL season

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered to host the remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021. Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the SLC managing committee, believes the BCCI should not ignore Sri Lanka as a host for the remainder of the season.

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates could host the second phase of IPL 2021 in September. The Gulf nation hosted the entire season last year, which is why the BCCI could prefer them to host the IPL once again.

However, Arjuna de Silva pointed out that Sri Lanka will host the Lanka Premier League in July-August this year. After LPL 2021, they can use the stadiums and infrastructure for IPL 2021.

“Yes, we can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September. We hear the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is their one option but Sri Lanka can not be ignored for all reasons. We are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August and the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September," de Silva told CricWire on Friday (May 7).

Fans should note that Sri Lanka has never hosted the IPL before. Apart from India and the UAE, only South Africa has played host to the world's grandest T20 league.

No Sri Lankan player is a part of IPL 2021

While Sri Lanka is one of the top cricketing nations globally, none of the Sri Lankan players got a contract at IPL Auction 2021.

Last year, Isuru Udana was the only Sri Lankan to be a part of the IPL. However, before this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore released him from their squad.

It will be exciting to see if the BCCI agrees to take the IPL to Sri Lanka. Since India and Sri Lanka have the same time zone, IPL matches can begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM Local Time in the island country.