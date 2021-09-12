IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH players sweat it out under the lights ahead of the UAE leg

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stepped out on the field for a training session under lights as they gear up for the remaining matches of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, the players were seen toiling hard in the nets. The likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed trained under the watchful eyes of head coach Trevor Bayliss and bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan. SRH mentor VVS Laxman was also was seen observing the proceedings.

Every second counts. Every ball counts.



The intensity never drops in a #Risers training session 💪#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/GhZi11BmFC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 12, 2021

Along with the net practice, several players also took part in fielding drills. Bayliss was also seen instructing his men to focus on their respective roles during the session. The SRH cohort looked determined as they aim to come up with an improved performance in the remaining matches of the cash-rich league in the UAE.

SRH schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021

The Hyderabad-based franchise's performance was deemed lackluster by many as they visibly struggled to win matches consistently in the first leg of the IPL 2021 earlier this year. They have an uphill battle ahead as they are currently the wooden spooners of the tournament.

With just one solitary win to their name from seven games, the 2016 champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are in search of a miraculous turnaround in the UAE and it remains to be seen if they can change their fortunes around under the leadership of new captain Kane Williamson.

They resume their campaign on September 22 with their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai. A comprehensive victory against the table-toppers in their opening encounter itself could do wonders for their confidence.

SRH squad for UAE leg:

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Edited by Aditya Singh