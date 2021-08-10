IPL 2021: SRH's David Warner sends a message to Priyam Garg ahead of Phase 2

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has sent a message to the Orange Army's uncapped Indian batsman Priyam Garg before IPL 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

The Aussie batsman told Garg that he was excited to meet him again in Phase 2 of IPL 2021. Warner also mentioned that it was time for him and Garg to work hard and win some matches for their fans.

David Warner posted a photo in Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey earlier today on Instagram.

"Can't wait to see you legend," Priyam Garg left a comment under Warner's post.

"Likewise training partner, time to win some more games and work hard as always for our fans," replied David Warner.

Another Sunrisers Hyderabad player who is looking forward to meeting David Warner in the UAE is wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami.

David Warner interacted with Shreevats Goswami and Priyam Garg in the comments box of his latest Instagram post.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2021 standings, with one win to their name from seven matches. David Warner, Shreevats Goswami and Priyam Garg will aim to bring their 'A' game to the table in the second phase of the competition to improve their team's position in the tournament.

David Warner has not played a single match since the suspension of IPL 2021

David Warner has not played a single match in the last three months. He played his last game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 28, where he scored 57 runs off 55 deliveries.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team management removed him from the captaincy position and dropped him from playing XI for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson took over the reins of the team from Warner.

After the suspension of the IPL, Warner pulled out of Men's Hundred 2021 as well as Australia's tours of West Indies and Bangladesh due to personal reasons. It will be exciting to see how the Sunrisers Hyderabad star performs in Phase 2 of IPL 2021.

