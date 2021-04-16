IPL 2021: SRH's Kane Williamson gives an update on his recovery from injury

Kane Williamson has given an update on his recovery after not being able to play in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's first two IPL 2021 matches due to fitness issues.

The New Zealand batsman had injured his elbow earlier this year. He subsequently missed the series against Bangladesh and has had to sit out of IPL 2021 games so far.

In a recent video uploaded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on their Twitter handle, Kane Williamson has told his fans that he hopes to be ready within the week.

"Recovery is going really well and you know it's been focused to get pain free as quickly as possible, and we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within the week."

Kane Williamson has been a match-winner for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous IPL seasons. The right-handed batsman's absence has hurt the Orange Army a lot in IPL 2021 so far.

Pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson in action during IPL 2020 playoffs (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered two defeats in as many matches without Kane Williamson. It seems the Hyderabad-based franchise will have to manage without their Kiwi batsman for a few more games.

Talking about his possible return date, Williamson said:

"It's been a bit of balance between practice and rehab and sorts of things. But, for most part, the progression has been really good. So, pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon."

It will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers Hyderabad line up when Kane Williamson attains match fitness. Either Jonny Bairstow or Jason Holder will likely lose their spot in the SRH playing XI.