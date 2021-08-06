IPL 2021: SRH's Kedar Jadhav begins his training for Phase 2 of the season [Watch]

Kedar Jadhav has kicked off his preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder posted a video of himself running in the training nets on his Instagram story today.

In the minute-long clip shared by Kedar Jadhav, he can be seen sweating hard in the nets.

IPL 2021's second phase is probably Kedar's last chance to revive his international career. An extraordinary performance in the remaining IPL matches could increase his chances of returning to the international arena.

You can watch the video uploaded by Kedar Jadhav on his Instagram story right here:

Kedar Jadhav played four matches in IPL 2021's first phase, scoring 40 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His batting average was 20, while his strike rate was 125. Jadhav smashed two fours and two sixes in his four innings during the first phase of IPL 2021, with his highest score being 19.

The team management will expect a better performance from the 36-year-old in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Kedar Jadhav does not have a great record in the United Arab Emirates

Kedar Jadhav's strike rate was less than 100 when he played for the Chennai Super Kings in the United Arab Emirates last year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The BCCI has shifted the second phase of IPL 2021 from India to the United Arab Emirates. Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Kedar Jadhav does not have fond memories of playing in the Gulf nation. The 36-year-old played eight matches for the Chennai Super Kings in the UAE last year, aggregating 62 runs at a strike rate of 93.94.

Jadhav's batting average was close to 20. The Chennai Super Kings released him from their squad after his disappointing performances. It will be interesting to see if Jadhav can improve his record in the UAE this year.

