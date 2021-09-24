IPL 2021: SRH spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman lands in Dubai for the second phase of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has finally landed in Dubai to participate in the second phase of IPL 2021.

The Afghanistan-born cricketer's arrival was delayed after he failed to get an entry visa into the country. Almost a week after the start of the second half of IPL 2021, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has managed to grab his visa and has landed in the UAE, confirmed SRH.

They took to social media to post a picture and welcome the mystery spinner. They captioned the image:

"Our Afghan spinner has arrived in Dubai to join the #Risers."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of The Hundred, played a solitary game for SRH in the first half of IPL 2021. He has managed to pick up only two wickets and since then has warmed the benches due to the glaring presence of Rashid Khan.

SRH start the UAE leg on a losing note against Delhi Capitals

SRH, who are currently eighth in the points table, went down against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, SRH could only muster 134 runs in their 20 overs. At one point, it looked like they would struggle to cross the 100-figure mark, but some late blitz from Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan propelled them to 134. However, it was not enough to save the day for him.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently the Orange Cap holder, got Delhi off to a flier once again. He scored 42 off 37 balls before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took center stage. They smashed the SRH bowlers to sail past the target with 13 balls to spare. Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs while skipper Pant contributed 35 runs to the winning cause.

Also Read

SRH will be desperate to fight back when they play Punjab Kings next on September 25 with their chances of making it to the top four hanging by the wire.

Edited by Diptanil Roy