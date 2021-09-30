IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Today match players list & umpires

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have a massive challenge on their hands when they face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah on Thursday. SRH may have defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous encounter but facing CSK will be a completely different cup of tea.

While Chennai are at the top of the points table, having registered eight wins from 10 games, Hyderabad are at the very bottom with only two victories in 10 games. That pretty much explains the contrasting fortunes of the two teams this season. Over the years, SRH have been one of the most polished franchises. This season, it just hasn’t happened for them.

CSK are yet to be defeated in the UAE leg. After getting the better of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they sneaked home against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. SRH, on the other hand, faltered against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) before getting their act right against RR.

SRH vs CSK - Today Match Playing XI

SRH playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs CSK - Full squads

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Jason Roy, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

SRH vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Yeshwant Barde

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

SRH vs CSK: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

CSK have won the toss and have opted to field. On somewhat expected lines, Dwayne Bravo has returned to the playing XI in place of Sam Curran.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, CSK captain Dhoni said:

“We'll bowl first because of the smaller dimensions and looks like a fresh wicket. When you keep playing here, it tends to slow down. It may not be as slow as the other wickets today.”

SRH are going in with the same side that got the better of RR in their previous game.

Edited by Sai Krishna