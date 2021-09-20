IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat will make his IPL debut on September 20 (Monday) against Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will resume their IPL 2021 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Srikar is a right-handed batter who also keeps wickets and is likely to don the gloves for the Bangalore-based franchise against the Knight Riders. He made his T20 debut for Andhra in 2013 against Tamil Nadu at the Vishvesharayya Iron and Steel Limited Ground in Bhadravati.

Bharat opened the innings and scored 15 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 71.42. The knock included a couple of boundaries.

Srikar Bharat has amassed 730 runs in 44 innings at a strike rate of 106.10 in the T20 format. He also has 1351 and 4238 runs from 51 and 123 innings in first-class and List A cricket, respectively.

He'll keep wickets for the Challengers as the club will want the services of AB de Villiers in the deep.

Srikar Bharat Age

Srikar Bharat was born on October 3, 1993 and is 27 years and 352 days old (as of September 20, 2021). He'll celebrate his 28th birthday with the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Srikar Bharat Height

Bharat is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Srikar Bharat Hometown

Srikar Bharat was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He represents Andhra in the Indian domestic circuit.

Srikar Bharat family

Srikar Bharat was born to Srinivas Rao and Kona Devi. His father is a Naval Dockyard employee. Bharat has a sister named Manoghna Lokesh. He is married to his long-time girlfriend Anjali.

Also Read

Srikar Bharat IPL Salary

KS Bharat was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹20 lakh (US$28,000) in the IPL 2021 auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar