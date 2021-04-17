IPL 2021: Stephen Fleming explains what makes Deepak Chahar “one of the finest” when the ball swings

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has acknowledged that pacer Deepak Chahar is one of the best in the business when there is swing and movement.

Chahar proved his worth to CSK once again on Friday, claiming 4 for 13 as MS Dhoni’s men defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. After restricting PBKS to 106 for 8, CSK chased down the target with 26 balls to spare.

Speaking at a virtual press conference after CSK’s impressive win, Stephen Fleming hailed Chahar for his match-winning effort. When asked to analyze the pacer’s performance, Stephen Fleming stated:

“Really impressed with the way he bounced back after the first game. Without doubt, when Deepak gets a little bit of swing and a little bit of movement, he is one of the finest around. His ability to swing the ball is one. But his control and skill set is also very high. The key is keeping him simple in his plans and just operating in and around the stumps. He is very effective when the ball swings. Today was a great example of the skills he has. A great bounce back from a below par performance in the first game.”

Stephen Fleming also admitted that the toss was crucial, pointing out that conditions were not in CSK's favor in the first game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), where they went down to DC by seven wickets. Stephen Fleming elaborated:

“We felt within ourselves that the conditions transpired against us with the drizzle and the dew (in the first game). We weren’t able to create any opportunities. So the challenge was laid down to the bowlers’ group as to how they were going to operate in today’s conditions. Winning the toss was important. There was some assistance there.”

Deepak Chahar with the well-deserved Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/13 as #CSK register their first win of #VIVOIPL 2021.



Scorecard - https://t.co/L0gFzXxDzS #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/CdkUXQHZ0I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021

Plans to get Chris Gayle out were worked on the field: Stephen Fleming

Among one of Chahar’s four wickets was the big one of the dangerous Chris Gayle (10), who was caught off a knuckleball.

Asked if there were any specific plans against Gayle, Stephen Fleming responded that the players had worked out tactics based on the conditions. Stephen Fleming explained:

Advertisement

“The players have been through a number of fields for Chris (Gayle) because he is such a dangerous player. The key thing to acknowledge was how the wicket was going to play and also if you win the toss (what would you do). We felt in our first game here, the wicket was a little sticky and offered a little bit to the bowlers. When we found that it was the case today, we had a few more attacking options. The first effort was to get Chris out lbw with a swinging ball. The other plans worked from there. It’s really the players working out things based on the conditions and the wicket.”

After Chahar’s 4 for 13 restricted PBKS to 106 for 8 in 20 overs, CSK chased down the target with ease, courtesy of Moeen Ali (46) and Faf du Plessis' (36 not out) knocks.