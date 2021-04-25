IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli is setting the bar for others" - Sunil Gavaskar after the 6000-run landmark

Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli has raised the bar for others by becoming the first batsman to cross 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captain breached the milestone in their recent game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Virat Kohli needed 51 runs to breach the 6000-run mark, and with his unbeaten 72, he got there quite comfortably.

Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina would be eager to get to 6000 IPL runs now that Virat Kohli has reached the landmark.

"It stands right at the top, for the simple reason that when you're the first to get to a particular landmark, you're setting the bar for others. And now the others will want to get to 6000, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, who have gone past 5000. They will be looking to get to 6000 because that is what the No. 1 player does," Sunil Gavaskar said of Kohli's achievement on Star Sports.

"The first is right at the top" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who himself was the first to 10,000 runs in Test cricket, said that reaching a landmark before anyone is always special.

The former Indian captain was also impressed with the way Virat Kohli batted against the Royals while chasing a steep target. The RCB captain took a backseat as his partner Devdutt Padikkal went all guns blazing, completing his first-ever IPL century.

"To see the way he got to it was also amazing. He didn't scratch about; he was hitting the ball fluently. Yes, he took a backseat as he himself said because Devdutt Padikkal was batting so well at the other end. And that's what opening partnerships are all about.

"Therefore, this feat, as far as the IPL is concerned, I think every time you get to a particular landmark, the first is right at the top," Sunil Gavaskar added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won all four of their games so far. They will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later today.

