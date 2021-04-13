IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder relieved after completing his quarantine

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder recently completed his mandatory quarantine and is now ready to join training with the rest of his teammates. Holder said it had been a tough few months playing cricket in bio-bubbles.

Jason Holder was part of the West Indies team for their home series against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder arrived in Chennai on April 5 and was put into mandatory quarantine as per the IPL SOP.

The 29-year-old was spotted saying "Freedom" once he got out of his room. The all-rounder further added:

"Yeah, it’s great to be out, man — It’s been long enough in your room. I’m happy to be back. It’s been a tough couple of months being on the road, playing a lot of cricket. I am looking forward to the challenge here, and it’s a really big season ahead for us, Looking forward to training and acclimatise to the conditions… It’s a bit warmer in India, so need to get accustomed to that and hit the ground running."

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a narrow defeat in their first game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Jason Holder is expected to come into the scheme of things as one of the four overseas options for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Jason Holder's performance in IPL 2020

Jason Holder

This will be Jason Holder's second consecutive season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last season, Holder proved his worth with vital contributions with bat and ball.

The 29-year-old wasn't a regular feature but was drafted into the XI in the latter half of the tournament. Some of his cameos lower down the order helped the Sunrisers clinch a couple of tight games.

In 7 appearances in the last campaign, Holder scored 66 runs at an average of 33, while his strike rate was 126.52. With the ball, the 6ft'6 all-rounder picked up 14 wickets, bowling at an economy of 8.32.

With Mitchell Marsh pulling out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, Jason Holder will have strong chances of making the playing XI. Following their defeat in the season opener, the Sunrisers will be keen to bounce back against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.