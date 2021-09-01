IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad contingent reach Dubai for the second half of the tournament

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) contingent reached Dubai on Wednesday to kick off their preparations ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. Players and support staff members will now have to quarantine in their hotel rooms for around a week.

After that, they will be allowed to train outdoors to prepare for the upcoming second phase of IPL. The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise recently shared a photo on their official Instagram handle to update fans on the team's arrival in Dubai. They captioned the post:

Sunrisers Hyderabad were at the bottom of the points table before IPL 2021 was suspended in March

The 2016 IPL champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points from seven games. They will kick off the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Delhi Capitals on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium. Team management and fans will be hoping for a turnaround in the fortunes of SRH in the UAE leg.

SRH's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 33: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 40: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 49: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM, October 3, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Ritwik Kumar