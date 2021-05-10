IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate INR 30 crore to fight second wave of COVID-19 in India

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s parent company Sun TV has donated ₹30 crore to provide relief to the people affected by the deadly Coronavirus.

Sun TV network's donation will help the various COVID-19 related programs of the national and state governments. Sun TV will also partner with Non-Government Organizations that provide oxygen cylinders and medicines.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs. 30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be spent on several initiatives currently under way at various states of lndia including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted on Monday.

In the final part of the statement, Sun TV highlighted that they would utilize their wide reach to spread awareness about COVID-19 globally. Fans have lauded SRH owners for their generosity as the country fights a deadly second wave of the virus.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to perform better in remainder of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one match in IPL 2021 so far. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a memorable outing in the first half of IPL 2021. They played seven matches, where they recorded only one win. Surprisingly, the Orange Army's team management dropped David Warner from their playing XI for their seventh fixture against the Rajasthan Royals.

With IPL 2021 likely to resume in September, it will be interesting to see how the team performs in the second half. Fans will be excited to learn of David Warner's future as well, since a mega-auction is scheduled to take place ahead of IPL 2022.