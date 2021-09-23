IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford leaves bio-bubble after his father passes away

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced that fast bowler Sherfane Rutherford has left the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family after his father passed away.

Sherfane Rutherford was only added to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the 2021 Indian Premier League after England opener Jonny Bairstow decided to pull out of the second leg of the tournament. The second half of IPL 2021 is currently taking place in the UAE.

The West Indies batter was included on the back of his excellent performances with the bat for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League. However, he leaves without having played a single game for SRH.

In a statement on their social media handles, the Sunrisers Hyderabad said:

"The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour."

Sunrisers Hyderabad's difficult season continues

Sherfane Rutherford in action during the CPL

The 2021 IPL season has been one to forget for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table and their chances of making the playoffs are very slim.

Sherfane Rutherford could have been a very useful addition to their playing XI, given his recent form with the bat. Following his exclusion from the West Indies squad for the ICC T20I World Cup, Rutherford would have been a man on a mission as well.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will now be hoping that their current crop of players can pull off a miracle and get them through to the IPL playoffs. They will be next in action on Saturday as they take on the Punjab Kings in what will be a must-win match for them.

