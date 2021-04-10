IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting says Suresh Raina is almost like a new signing for CSK

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes Suresh Raina is "almost like a new signing" for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The left-handed batsman, who pulled out of IPL 2020, citing personal reasons, is set to feature for the Chennai-based franchise this season.

CSK definitely felt Suresh Raina's absence last year as the franchise endured their worst-ever IPL season by finishing seventh. On the eve of DC's match against CSK, Ricky Ponting highlighted how Raina was a big miss for the MS Dhoni-led outfit last season.

"They have been one of the most successful teams in IPL history. They have obviously got a great leader and a great squad of players. They have always managed to play really consistent cricket. Last year they were probably disappointed with the way their season worked out. I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that Suresh Raina wasn't there for the entire tournament. He comes back into the squad this year which is almost like a new signing. A great player and a very experienced player that they missed last year," Ricky Ponting said.

Based on last season's form and performance, the Delhi Capitals might start as favorites for Saturday's encounter against CSK. However, DC will be without their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. DC will also miss the services of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, with the South African duo yet to join the squad as they serve their mandatory seven-day quarantine period.

"We're still not sure who's going to open the batting for CSK" - Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ricky Ponting believes CSK have an impressive squad, but the DC coach is still scratching his head over who might open the batting for the Chennai-based outfit.

"We have been looking at their squad and analysing their squad over the last week, and they have got a good squad of players together. They have got lots of flexibility. Even now, when we have talked about it for a week, and we are still not sure who's gonna open the batting for them. So they have got lots of options. But at the same time, we have got a great squad, and we want to build on last season." Ricky Ponting added.

Advertisement

Squad flexibility will be key this season as none of the eight teams will have home advantage, with DC set to play their first three games in Mumbai. They will finish their group stage campaign in Kolkata, playing the last five matches at the Eden Gardens.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 ✨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence 🧢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021