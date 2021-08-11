IPL 2021: Suresh Raina arrives in Chennai; Will stay in isolation until the squad leaves for UAE

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has arrived in Chennai to begin the preparations for the second phase of the IPL, which will commence on September 19. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has already reached Chennai on Monday.

The Chennai Super Kings were excited to welcome 'Chinna Thala' to the capital city of Tamil Nadu. CSK shared a picture of Raina on their official Instagram account and captioned it:

delight for the night 😍 #HomeSweetDen #WhistlePodu #Yellove

CSK fans will be excited as most of their favorite cricketers have reached Chennai to start preparations for the IPL a month before it begins in UAE. Chennai Super Kings is reportedly planning to reach UAE on August 14 or 15 to have a training camp there.

They got a green signal from the BCCI for that. But the UAE government is yet to give clearance for their travel. The BCCI is reportedly working with UAE authorities to clear the way for CSK's voyage later this week.

Suresh Raina and other CSK players in Chennai are currently in isolation as a precaution before they leave for UAE in the coming days. Raina also updated his followers about his arrival in Chennai through a story on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of his hotel room TV while he was watching a TNPL match.

I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni and he is like a big brother to me: Suresh Raina

Recently on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Suresh Raina spoke about the equation between him and MS Dhoni. The southpaw revealed that he has learned a lot from Dhoni after playing together for a long time. He said:

"We've played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. I think it's just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him and he is like a big brother to me."

"We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well but the respect we have for each other is immense," said Suresh Raina

