IPL 2021: "He's going to be No. 1 in the world" - Suresh Raina heaps praise on CSK teammate

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has enjoyed watching his teammate Ravindra Jadeja in action this season. The former Indian cricketer was full of praise for Jadeja in a recent interview and even thinks that he will be the No.1 in the world.

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 109 runs in five innings this season. The all-rounder has been dismissed only once so far and has scored at a strike-rate of 184.74. To top up his batting heroics, he's also picked up five wickets with the ball.

Moreover, the Jamnagar-born has accounted for eight catches so far this season which has impressed Suresh Raina.

"He's been amazing, I would rather say that he's going to be No. 1 in the world. I love his attitude, how he throws the ball and he enjoys his fielding. He's a fabulous fielder and always throws a lot of balls around and hits with direct throws. I've been playing with him since the last so many years and I've been part of a lot of memories," Suresh Raina said before the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Suresh Raina thinks Ravindra Jadeja should play all three formats

Suresh Raina termed Ravindra Jadeja a game-changer and noted that the latter could turn a game on its head. He reiterated that Jadeja should be playing in all three formats of the game.

"I think Jadeja is one person who can really change the momentum. Whoever is the captain in the side, really wants him in the team. When things are not in favour, one moment can change everything. And that's what he has been doing… he's been batting well, bowling really well and he has taken almost 7-8 catches already. I think someone like him has to be in all three formats," Raina added.

Suresh Raina, who is playing in the IPL for the first time since his international retirement, is having a decent season. He has scored 121 runs in five innings at a strike-rate of 130.10.