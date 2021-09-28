IPL 2021: "I got stuck" - Rohit Sharma's wife third-wheels as Suryakumar Yadav plays with their daughter

Stylish Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav may not be having a good time on the cricket field at the moment but he certainly seems to be having a great time off it.

The 30-year-old posted a story on his official Instagram account where he can be seen "stuck" in a see-saw toy with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira.

Sharing the video, Yadav wrote: "I got stuck."

Suryakumar has endured a lackluster season thus far and the stylish Mumbai batsman will be looking to shrug off the lean patch in the upcoming games as he gears up to play his maiden ICC event for Team India.

Is Suryakumar Yadav's form a concern for Team India?

Surya was the toast of Indian cricket for the good part of the last 12-15 months thanks to his consistent display with the bat in both domestic cricket as well as for the Mumbai Indians.

The 30-year-old had a stellar IPL season last year in the United Arab Emirates which further fuelled calls for his inclusion into the Indian T20 team.

Not only last season but Yadav has been a consistent performer in the IPL ever since he joined the Mumbai Indians in 2018.

He scored 512 runs in 16 matches at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.33 in the 2018 season and backed it up with a stellar showing in the following edition where he racked up 424 runs in 16 innings at an average of 32.61 and a strike rate of 130.86 with 2 50-plus scores.

Surya reached his peak as an IPL batsman in the 2020 edition where he made heads turn with his amazing consistency and 360-degree strokeplay. In 16 innings, he smashed 480 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.01 with four 50-plus scores as MI won their fifth title.

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 https://t.co/we0lAzqPve

After a snub from the national team for the Australian tour, he eventually got a call-up to the T20 squad for the five-match series against England earlier this year. The Mumbai cricketer announced himself in grand style as he smashed Jofra Archer for a monstrous six off the very first delivery he faced in international cricket.

Surya made telling contributions in whatever opportunities he got against England and then in Sri Lanka, earning a well-deserved spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

However, he is currently in the midst of a lean patch and the Indian think-tank will hope that the right-hander regains his touch in the forthcoming games for MI.

