IPL 2021: T Natarajan arrives in Dubai to join SRH camp ahead of the second half

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has reached Dubai to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. He has been out of action since March due to a knee injury and will make his much-awaited comeback during the UAE leg of the tournament.

SRH were excited to welcome the yorker specialist into their camp and took to their official Instagram account to update fans about his arrival. They shared a photo of him and captioned it:

Things you love to see 😍 Welcome back, Nattu! 🧡 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing

Natarajan had to undergo surgery for his knee issue a while back. He recuperated at home for some time before finishing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

SRH players have their first training session in Dubai

SRH players recently had their first training session after completing their quarantine in Dubai. The intense session was conducted under the supervision of head coach Trevor Bayliss.

SRH's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL is as follows:

Match 33: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 40: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 49: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM, October 3, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Also Read

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee