T Natarajan joins SRH squad ahead of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad took to social media to reveal that their star bowler, T Natarajan, has joined the squad in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021.

"Our Yorker King is here," wrote the Hyderabad-based franchise on Instagram.

T Natarajan was Sunrisers Hyderabad's biggest revelation in the previous edition of the IPL, scalping 16 wickets in 16 games for the franchise.

Having made his India debut across all three formats following his IPL 2020 heroics, Natarajan is set to enter IPL 2021 as a more experienced and confident bowler.

T Natarajan was last seen in action in the recently concluded India-England series. His last-over heroics to defend 14 runs and hand India a thrilling series win put him in the spotlight once again.

An absolute legend: David Warner on T Natarajan

Earlier this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner heaped praise on his IPL franchise colleague after he became the first Indian to debut across all formats on the same tour.

"What a talent he is... what a magnificent achievement,” said Warner.

Warner further went on to praise Natarajan's exceptional display of death bowling under pressure.

SRH sign Jason Roy as Mitchell Marsh's replacement

After Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the IPL citing bio-bubble fatigue, the Hyderabad-based franchise signed English opening batsman Jason Roy for his base price of INR 2 crore.

Jason Roy, who looked to be in great touch in the recently-concluded series against India, was earlier unsold in the IPL Auction.

The right-handed batsman is expected to join the SRH camp in Chennai soon for his first season with the franchise.

In IPL 2017, Jason Roy had represented the Gujarat Lions, where he scored 59 runs in three innings. He was then roped in by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2018, smashing 120 runs in five innings.