IPL 2021: T Natarajan’s knee issue aggravates, set to miss full season: Reports

T Natarajan is likely to play no further part in IPL 2021 if media reports are to be believed. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer missed the last two games due to a sore knee, with the aggravation of the same problem set to rule him out of the competition.

T Natarajan last played for SRH against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 14. Issuing a fitness update on T Natarajan, David Warner on Wednesday claimed the left-arm pacer may have to go for a scan on a sore left knee.

Although Warner did not suggest the issue may cause T Natarajan to miss the entire IPL, a report on Cricbuzz states the pacer’s IPL 2021 journey may be over. A BCCI and IPL source speaking to the publication had this to say:

"We have not got the full report but we have been told that he has developed a strain in the knee. He will have to undergo rehab in the NCA."

"We are going to assess the conditions of T Natarajan and I am sure the medical staff of the Sunrisers will take the right decision which will be beneficial for him and the franchise." - VVS Laxman

T Natarajan spent close to two months at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after his debut Australian tour. But the latest injury is not perceived to be a recurrence of the previous one, with the 30-year-old struggling with a shoulder niggle in that instance.

The latest reports suggest NCA physios have been monitoring T Natarajan’s fitness and have submitted a report to the BCCI regarding the aggravation.

The same may prompt the BCCI to ask SRH to release the pacer, which will cause him to miss IPL 2021.

SRH have multiple options to replace T Natarajan

Although the news of T Natarajan’s exit will come as a big blow to SRH, the franchise has an embarrassment of Indian riches to choose from.

Khaleel Ahmed is a like-for-like replacement for T Natarajan and has picked up four wickets in two games in the latter’s absence. Siddharth Kaul and Basil Thampi are also capable of stepping into the playing XI.

SRH will also be eligible to name a replacement for T Natarajan, provided the news of his exit from the competition gets confirmed.