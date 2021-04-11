IPL 2021: “The best thing about Rishabh Pant is that he stays calm” - Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is impressed with the calm and composed manner in which Rishabh Pant led the team in his first match as captain.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy stint in the IPL got off to a memorable start, as DC hammered the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their IPL 2021 opener in Mumbai.

Asked about how Pant fared in his first game as leader of the DC outfit, Dhawan said that the 23-year-old did well and would only get better with experience. He observed in this regard:

“He (Rishabh Pant) did quite well. First of all, glad that he won the toss. It was a bit of a sticky wicket, so it was good for us to bat second. He kept his calm and kept on motivating the boys. He made good changes as well. It was his first match (as captain), so I am sure it is only going to get refined from here. He has just started and with experience, I am sure, he is only going to get better. The best thing about Rishabh Pant is that he stays calm. His presence of mind is quite there, which is very very good.”

Dhawan added that, as a senior player, he is happy to give advice not just to Rishabh Pant but to any youngster who seeks it, saying:

“As a senior player, of course, I give my advice to him (Rishabh Pant). The youngsters, whenever they come to me to ask for batting tips or mindset things, I always share my knowledge with them.”

MS Dhoni is my go-to man: Rishabh Pant

Speaking after winning his first match as captain, Rishabh Pant said that he felt good with the achievement.

He added that it was a special game, as he had gone out for the toss with his mentor MS Dhoni. At the post-match conference, Rishabh Pant said:

“It was good, once you win the match, everything is good. In the middle, I was under pressure, but good job from Avesh Khan and the bowlers. Actually, it was special for me captaining in IPL and (going out for) toss with MS. I have learnt from him, and he's my go-to man.”

On DC’s attacking approach with the bat right from the start in their chase, Rishabh Pant said:

“We just wanted to finish the match before one over; we didn't think about the run-rate. Prithvi and Shikhar did a good job for us in the powerplay.”

Chasing 189 to win, DC got home with ease, courtesy Dhawan (85 off 54) and Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38). The openers added 138 runs for the opening wicket to extinguish all hopes of a CSK win.