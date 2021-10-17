IPL 2021: “The rise of Ravindra Jadeja has been absolutely exceptional” - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK all-rounder

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his exceptional performance in both halves of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

CSK won IPL 2021 by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final in Dubai on Friday. Jadeja was one of the key members of the Chennai camp. He scored 227 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 145.51. With his left-arm spin, he claimed 13 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.06. That apart, he was brilliant in the field as usual.

Praising the CSK all-rounder, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“The rise of Ravindra Jadeja has been absolutely exceptional. The way he has played in this season, be it the first half or the second half, he has been solid with the bat. Even with the ball, he has been really good. As for his fielding, nobody can raise any doubts about it.”

In a game between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first half in India, Jadeja whacked Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel for five sixes in an over, the last one of the innings. He ended up unbeaten on 62 off 28 balls.

“Shardul Thakur was sensational in the second half” - Aakash Chopra on CSK pacer

CSK pacer Shardul Thakur. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chopra further rated CSK medium-pacer Shardul Thakur’s performance in the second half of IPL 2021 as sensational. He claimed 21 wickets in 16 matches during the tournament at a strike rate of 17.09. Speaking about the 30-year-old, Chopra stated:

“Deepak Chahar was brilliant in the first half but in the second half Shardul Thakur came in and toppled everyone. He was alright in the India leg but in the second half he was absolutely sensational. Lungi Ngidi was a bit of a weak link in the bowling in the first half. But Josh Hazlewood came in and managed it in the second half.”

According to Chopra, Dwayne Bravo coming good with the ball in the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE made CSK a complete outfit. He concluded:

“In the first half, Dwayne Bravo’s bowling was hardly there but in the second half he was brilliant with the ball and pretty much completed the team. The speciality of MS Dhoni’s captaincy is that he keeps things very simple.”

CSK ended in second position in the IPL 2021 points table after the league stage. They defeated table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 before getting the better of KKR in the final.

