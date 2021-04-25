IPL 2021: "The team is more balanced this year"- Navdeep Saini talks about RCB's winning streak

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini believes that the squad's improved balance has helped the franchise perform better this year.

RCB have been the best team of IPL 2021 so far, recording four wins in as many matches.

RCB have been a part of the IPL since the inaugural season. However, in the last 13 years, they had never been able to kick off their season with four consecutive wins.

Ahead of RCB's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today, Navdeep Saini was asked about the things his team has done differently in IPL 2021. He replied:

"Nothing much different, but the team is more balanced this year. Also, everyone got a proper amount of time to prepare. Our aim has been to execute well on the ground, and also, we are a bit more prepared mentally this time."

Navdeep Saini also shared his experience of living in bio-bubbles for months.

"It was difficult in the beginning, but we have become habituated to the bio-bubble now. You need to motivate yourself more and follow all the rules. If you are mentally strong enough, it will be easier for you," said the RCB pace bowler.

Navdeep Saini is playing his first IPL 2021 match right now

Navdeep Saini in action during the match against the Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Navdeep Saini was on the bench for the first four matches of IPL 2021. RCB preferred all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in the Chennai leg because of the spin-friendly conditions.

However, skipper Virat Kohli left Shahbaz out of the playing XI today. He highlighted that the Bangalore-based franchise wanted more pace-bowling options in their team. As a result, they included Navdeep Saini in Ahmed's place.

