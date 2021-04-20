IPL 2021: “The way Moeen Ali has played at no. 3 has been instrumental in us getting good scores” - CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has hailed all-rounder Moeen Ali’s significant contribution after his team’s 45-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai on Monday.

Moeen Ali was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round effort. Batting at no. 3, he scored a quickfire 26 off 20. With the ball, he picked up three quick wickets, sending back David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.

Asked about the difference Moeen Ali has made to CSK, Fleming said at a virtual press conference that the England all-rounder’s presence has added a lot of value to the team. The CSK coach elaborated:

“He (Moeen Ali) has added an all-round aspect to the game, which we lacked last year. His contributions today have been just what we were looking for. We are absolutely rapt with the way he has started. Moeen Ali has been really impressive. The way he has played at no. 3 has been instrumental in us getting good scores."

Fleming added that the overall spirit of the team is good. He said in this regard:

“In regards to the way we are playing the game, I am really excited about that as well. I don’t think we have played a good 20 overs with the bat yet. But we are still able to get high scores, the long resource that we have, we are using it. And we are pushing oppositions hard, so we are playing a positive game throughout.”

We are really happy with what Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja provide: Stephen Fleming

CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali dominated proceedings, especially in the second half of RR’s chase, when the ball started gripping and turning.

Asked if CSK would look to carry on with the Moeen Ali-Jadeja spin combo, Fleming replied that it would depend on the conditions in the upcoming games, saying:

“They were good today in the conditions that helped. How much more the conditions will play a part, we are not sure. It is interesting that the tracks here in Wankhede are taking a little bit of turn, which is a little bit unusual. But I think you have to realise looking at the schedule that there are a lot of games being played in a short space of time. We factored that in our plans and were pleased today that they were taking shape. But it’s nice to have one go one way, one the other and provide the batting depth as well. We are really happy with what they provide.”

While Moeen Ali claimed 3 for 7 against Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja finished with 2 for 28, which included the game-changing scalp of the dangerous Jos Buttler.