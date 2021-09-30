IPL 2021: "There was a lot at stake" - MS Dhoni reacts after CSK qualify for the playoffs

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officially became the first team to reach the IPL 2021 playoffs after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets on Thursday.

Incidentally, the Super Kings have scripted a major turnaround this season, having won nine of their 11 matches. Dhoni credited the players and the support staffs for sticking together and bringing the desired results.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, MS Dhoni said,

"It means a lot because the last time in the post-match presentation I had, I said we want to come back strong... You keep learning out of it, and that is what we have done this year even though we played the first half [of the season] earlier. Every credit must be given to the players and the support staff."

For the unknown, Chennai finished seventh in the IPL 2020, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time ever in IPL's history.

But CSK looked on song right from the start of this season in India. They were second in the points table before IPL 2021 came to an abrupt end on May 4 and since the second phase began, MS Dhoni & Co are still unbeaten, winning four matches on the trot to qualify for the playoffs.

"There was good bounce" - MS Dhoni on Sharjah wicket

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only muster 134 runs. It looked like the batters struggled to play their shots but MS Dhoni credited his bowlers for varying their pace and length to great perfection. He said,

"It wasn't a wicket where it was turning or stopping a lot. But there was good bounce. Bowlers varied their pace and length very well... That is what I told them before the start of the game as well. The execution was there," MS Dhoni added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again gave CSK the perfect start before Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni finished off the proceedings with two balls to spare. While batting looked easy in the second half, the Chennai skipper admitted that the dew did help the batters.

"Probably some dew... But I don't think the bounce changed at all," he concluded.

With a place in the playoffs confirmed, CSK play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar